Rising airfare ticket prices, cancellations cause headaches for many

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As Memorial Day weekend starts to wind down, those traveling by air are experiencing headaches and it’s not because of jet lag.

The cost of inflation is hitting everything from everyday items to how much Americans end up paying for a plane ticket.

According to Hopper, a website that tracks and analyzes travel prices, they said domestic airfare this Memorial Day would average Americans $394 round trip—a 28 percent increase compared to the same weekend in 2019 with international airfare costing Americans $917, up two percent compared to 2019.

It says there were already more than 1,200 cancellations on Monday morning, including more than 300 flights traveling within, into or out of the U.S.

More than 1,600 flights were canceled on Sunday alone with more than 500 of those flying within, into, or out of the U.S. Right here at home, things seem to be running smoothly for South Bend International Airport.

In an email statement from Julie Curtis, Vice President for Marketing and Air Service Development, she says “SBN has not experienced flight cancellations this holiday weekend.”

Bernie Cohen is a Milwaukee resident and says he’s seen cancellations more now than ever.

“An airline ticket that I might have paid, I don’t know if I was going overseas, if I paid $3000 two years ago is now $10,000. I mean, its become really quite ridiculous and the planes are full. At least the ones that I fly,” said Cohen.

AAA estimated three million Americans would travel by air over the holiday weekend.

