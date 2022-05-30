Advertisement

Osceola Memorial Day Parade returns

By Melissa Stephens
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
OSCEOLA, Ind. (WNDU) - The annual Memorial Day Parade returned to Osceola, and people from around Michiana lined the streets bright and early.

The parade traveled down Lincolnway West from Osceola Avenue to Grand Boulevard.

Fan favorites marched the streets, including the fire and police departments, the honor guard, and the PHM Marching Band.

But in the midst of the fun, never forgetting the reason for Memorial Day.

“It’s always great to come out to support our service members who lost their lives in battle,” said Jessica Murphy, a Granger resident. “But also, to enjoy again a small-town parade.”

