One dead, six hurt in Benton Harbor shooting

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - One man is dead, and six others were hurt in a shooting early Monday morning in Benton Harbor.

Officers were dispatched to the area of Ajay’s Lounge and A & D Liquor store in the 900 block of Pipestone Road just before 2:20 a.m.

When they arrived, they found that seven people had been struck by gunfire. They were all taken to the hospital.

Officers say Marlon Tyree Bowman, 19, died from his injuries. He appeared to have suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the chest.

Police say no one has stepped forward to give a statement as to what occurred during the shooting.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call D/Sgt Tyler Roots at (269) 384-9715. Benton Harbor Police are offering a $2000 reward for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the suspect or suspects involved in this incident.

