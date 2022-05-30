Memorial Day safety reminders

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Memorial Day is the unofficial start to summer, with many people spending more time outside.

One favorite summer activity is grilling. But first responders are reminding people to be smart before they turn the grill on.

Suzie Krill, the PIO for the South Bend Fire Department, said it’s important to make sure the grill is at least six to 10 feet away from a building or structure.

Then it’s important to check the hoses on the grill, making sure there are no leaks.

“Charcoal grill, you want to make sure that if you’re using lighter fluid or whatever you’re using to light that with, that you stand back,” said Krill.

It’s also important to keep a bucket of water and fire extinguisher on hand in case of a grease fire.

And if you plan on spending a lot of time at the beach or pool this summer, Krill said being alert is crucial.

Even if lifeguards are on duty, parents should always watch their kids in the water. Flotation devices are important for non-swimmers.

And while the temperatures are warm, Lake Michigan is still very cold. So, it’s important to stay hydrated while at the beach.

“If it does get really hot, stay away from caffeinated beverages [and] your preferred beverages,” Krill said. “If you’re going to drink your preferred beverages, make sure you’re drinking water with them. Don’t drive if you’re going to be drinking a lot of preferred beverages. Let’s be smart about that too this weekend.”

And for those planning on lighting off fireworks Memorial Day weekend, Krill reminds everyone to light them safely and soak old fireworks in a bucket of water after.

Water safety reminders this Memorial Day

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.