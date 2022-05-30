Advertisement

Memorial Day Parade held in Niles

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - The city of Niles held a Memorial Day parade on Monday.

It started just after 9 a.m. this at the intersection of State Street and W. Main Street and moved down Main Street to Silverbrook Cemetery.

The Niles Police Department, the Niles Fire Department, and the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department all participated. The marching bands from Niles High School and Brandywine High School also participated in the parade.

Floats, Boy Scout Troops, and old cars were also a part of Monday’s parade.

