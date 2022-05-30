Medical Moment: New AI helps keep patients healthier

(WNDU) - Sometimes, it takes days, weeks, or even longer before your primary care doctor gets your vital health information from other specialists.

But a new tool is giving doctors the information they need to help keep patients healthy.

How often do you see your PCP? For most of us, it’s a once-a-year wellness check.

“Primary care physicians need to be the quarterback of the team,” says Kristin Oaks, family physician for Central Ohio Primary Care. “And they can’t be the quarterback of the team if they don’t have the data.”

For years, doctors have been able to monitor a patient’s healthcare progress through electronic health records. Now, a new technology program called “Physician Insights” uses artificial intelligence to track a patient’s health outside of their exam room.

The Insights tool, created by “agilon health,” measures not only how often PCPs are doing wellness visits, but how often they check in with chronically ill patients, note the rates of recommended cancer screenings, and follow up with patients on post-hospitalization visits.

It’s important information to have at a doc’s fingertips. Consider this—as many as 14 percent of all patients who are hospitalized are re-admitted within 30 days, at an average readmission cost of over $15,000. But…

“There’s very good data to suggest that patients that are high risk for readmission will benefit from getting into the office in a timely fashion within several days,” says Lou Civitarese, preferred primary car for Physicians of Pittsburgh.

Technology that helps primary care physicians track the best and healthiest outcomes, especially for their senior patients.

Insight can also be used as a teaching tool to coach physicians, since it provides feedback on how doctors are meeting patient care standards.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.