Man shot on Memorial Day in Elkhart
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Elkhart, Ind. (WNDU) - A shooting investigation is underway in Elkhart.
Police were called to the 600 block of E. Lusher Ave just after midnight on Memorial Day for a shooting with injuries.
A man was taken to the hospital with gunshot wound(s).
The EPD Shooting Response Team was activated and the investigation is ongoing.
