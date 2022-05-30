Advertisement

Man shot on Memorial Day in Elkhart

Police lights(WIS)
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Elkhart, Ind. (WNDU) - A shooting investigation is underway in Elkhart.

Police were called to the 600 block of E. Lusher Ave just after midnight on Memorial Day for a shooting with injuries.

A man was taken to the hospital with gunshot wound(s).

The EPD Shooting Response Team was activated and the investigation is ongoing.

Stick 16 News Now for the latest details on-air and online for this developing story.

