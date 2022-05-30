Man shot on Memorial Day in Elkhart

Elkhart, Ind. (WNDU) - A shooting investigation is underway in Elkhart.

Police were called to the 600 block of E. Lusher Ave just after midnight on Memorial Day for a shooting with injuries.

A man was taken to the hospital with gunshot wound(s).

The EPD Shooting Response Team was activated and the investigation is ongoing.

