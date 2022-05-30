Fallen veterans honored at Memorial Day service in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The city of Elkhart came together to honor the fallen at Rice Cemetery on Memorial Day.

Officials raised the American flag and performed a three-volley salute on Monday morning. Former Elkhart Mayor Dick Moore, who is the only living mayor of Elkhart that served in the military, was in attendance, along with current mayor Rod Roberson and local veterans.

“This particular cemetery is the one that we recognize every year as being that one that wraps it’s arms around the fallen and we will continue to do that year after year after year,” Roberson says.

Roberson also says events like these are important to show that we have not forgotten.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.