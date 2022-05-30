Advertisement

Fallen veterans honored at Memorial Day service in Elkhart

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The city of Elkhart came together to honor the fallen at Rice Cemetery on Memorial Day.

Officials raised the American flag and performed a three-volley salute on Monday morning. Former Elkhart Mayor Dick Moore, who is the only living mayor of Elkhart that served in the military, was in attendance, along with current mayor Rod Roberson and local veterans.

“This particular cemetery is the one that we recognize every year as being that one that wraps it’s arms around the fallen and we will continue to do that year after year after year,” Roberson says.

Roberson also says events like these are important to show that we have not forgotten.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boil order.
UPDATE: Boil water advisory in Niles lifted
A man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Man hurt in Memorial Day shooting in Elkhart
Another victim is speaking out amidst sexual abuse allegations against a former pastor at a...
Protestors call on Warsaw church to shut down amidst sexual abuse allegations
Woman dies after crash in Cass County, Ind.
Missing 12 Year Old Boy From Cass County.
Silver Alert issued for missing 12-year-old Cass County (Ind.) boy

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Fan favorites marched the streets, including the fire and police departments, the honor guard,...
Osceola Memorial Day Parade returns
A new tool is giving doctors the information they need to help keep patients healthy.
Medical Moment: New AI helps keep patients healthier