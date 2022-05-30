Elkhart holds annual Memorial Day parade to remember fallen

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Trumpets, salutes and sirens, all sounds heard in Elkhart on Monday honoring those who have died serving their country.

For Phillip Schieber, attending the Elkhart Memorial Day Parade has become a long-life tradition.

“How long have you been coming to the parade,” Schieber was asked. “Oh gosh, I grew up here. I’m 61 years old so probably 40-50 years,” Scheiber answered.

As a veteran who comes from a family of them, Schieber says it is important to remember those who came before him.

“It means a lot. I spent four years in the Air Force. To pay tribute to the people that have passed away -- I have cousins, uncles, aunts, my father was in the Navy, my brother was in the Marines -- so it’s a touching day. It’s a day to pay tribute to all the people that gave their lives for us,” Scheiber says.

Elkhart resident Tillie Emmons says that is what her first two husbands did when they both served their country in World War II.

“My first husband was in World War II and I just lost my son not long ago. So we honor all of those who we don’t have here and this is a day that we can do that. It hurts but its okay because life has to go on,” Emmons says.

And for Elkhart father Derald Gray, life goes on for him knowing his dad served his country the best he could.

“My father, he served in the Marines so it means a lot whenever you’re here to honor people who served for their country,” Gray said.

