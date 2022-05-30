Cook Nuclear Plant Unit 1 completes Spring 2022 refueling outage

BRIDGMAN, Mich. (WNDU) - Cook Nuclear Plant says it has completed its planned refueling outage for Unit 1.

This gives them a chance to test the system and perform regular maintenance.

Work like this is a massive undertaking, and it took over 2,000 workers to perform the work needed in just 59 days.

Press Release from Indiana Michigan Power:

Indiana Michigan Power’s I&M) Cook Nuclear Plant Unit 1 completed its refueling outage which began April 2, connecting to the transmission grid at 5:39 a.m., Monday, May 30. The outage lasted 59 days.

In addition to refueling the reactor and performing regular maintenance and testing work, the outage also included an inspection of the high-pressure turbine, inspection and maintenance of the unit’s steam generators, an upgrade to a safety-related control system, seal replacement on all three of the unit’s main condensers, and a digital control upgrade to the moisture separator reheater system.

Over 1200 contracted workers were added to supplement the regular 1,000-person plant staff leading up to and during the outage. Nearly 11,000 maintenance, inspection and equipment modification job activities totaling 240,000 work-hours were completed during two daily 12-hour work shifts.

Cook Nuclear Plant is owned and operated by Indiana Michigan Power, an AEP company, headquartered in Fort Wayne, IN. At full capacity, the 1,084-net MW Unit 1 and 1,194-net MW Unit 2 combined produce enough electricity for more than one and one half million average homes. Indiana Michigan Power and its approximately 2,100 employees serve more than 599,000 customers. More than two-thirds of its energy delivered in 2019 was emission-free. I&M has at its availability various sources of generation including 2,278 MW of nuclear generation in Michigan, 450 MW of purchased wind generation from Indiana, more than 22 MW of hydro generation in both states and approximately 15 MW of large-scale solar generation in both states. The company’s generation portfolio also includes 2,620 MW of coal-fueled generation in Indiana.

For more information visit www.indianamichiganpower.com or www.cookinfo.com .

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.