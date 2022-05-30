Advertisement

70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says

According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from 10 to 17.(ICE.gov)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO, Texas (Gray News) – U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced Wednesday that 70 missing children were recovered following a three-week long operation in Texas.

According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from 10 to 17. The children included victims of sex trafficking, physical abuse, and sexual abuse, officials said.

Majority of the children were found in west Texas, but some were found in the Dallas and Fort Worth areas as well as the state of Colorado and Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.

Numerous agencies assisted in the operation, led by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) El Paso. The agencies are providing victim services and counseling to the recovered children and their families.

ICE encourages anyone with information to contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at (888) 373-7888.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boil order.
UPDATE: Boil water advisory in Niles lifted
Police lights
Man hurt in Memorial Day shooting in Elkhart
Another victim is speaking out amidst sexual abuse allegations against a former pastor at a...
Protestors call on Warsaw church to shut down amidst sexual abuse allegations
Woman dies after crash in Cass County, Ind.
Missing 12 Year Old Boy From Cass County.
Silver Alert issued for missing 12-year-old Cass County (Ind.) boy

Latest News

A new tool is giving doctors the information they need to help keep patients healthy.
Medical Moment: New AI helps keep patients healthier
A brand new meteor shower could dazzle the night sky Monday.
LOOK UP: Meteor shower peaks Monday night, NASA says
Fan favorites marched the streets, including the fire and police departments, the honor guard,...
Osceola Memorial Day Parade returns
The city of Elkhart came together to honor the fallen at Rice Cemetery on Monday morning.
Fallen veterans honored at Memorial Day service in Elkhart