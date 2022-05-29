Sunday Spotlight: Relay For Life

(WNDU) - The 2022 Relay For Life for St. Joseph County and Elkhart County is just a few weeks away.

Relay For Life will take place on Saturday, June 11, at the St. Joseph County Fairgrounds.

Relay For Life supports The American Cancer Society and raises money for research and ACS programs.

Judy Morgan and Anthony Longo stopped by 16 News Sunday Morning to talk about this year’s event.

You can find more information about how to donate and register here.

