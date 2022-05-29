Silver Alert for missing 12 year old Cass County Boy

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 12 year old boy from Cass County.

The Sheriff’s department is investigating the disappearance of Joseph Juday. Police describes him as a 5 foot tall boy, 110 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants with a black knee patches, and white hi-top tennis shoes.

He is missing from Walton, Indiana, and is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cass County Sheriff’s Department at 574-722-6060 or 911.

