Advertisement

Silver Alert for missing 12 year old Cass County Boy

Missing 12 Year Old Boy From Cass County.
Missing 12 Year Old Boy From Cass County.(Cass County Sheriff's Office)
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 12 year old boy from Cass County.

The Sheriff’s department is investigating the disappearance of Joseph Juday. Police describes him as a 5 foot tall boy, 110 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants with a black knee patches, and white hi-top tennis shoes.

He is missing from Walton, Indiana, and is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cass County Sheriff’s Department at 574-722-6060 or 911.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During a search, troopers found 44 pounds of cocaine that was heading from Phoenix to...
Estimated $1 million worth of cocaine discovered in central Indiana traffic stop
Leah Bailey, a young mom of 2, was killed when she was 24.
22-year-old homicide remains unsolved as Michiana Crime Stoppers pleads for tip
They’re going all in at Four Winds Casino in South Bend. The expansion will make up roughly a...
Four Winds Casino South Bend moving closer to completing expansion
The next Common Council meeting for Kosciusko County is June 6 at 7:00 p.m.
Kosciusko County scammed out of over $300K
Tesia White, 25, was arrested and charged with four counts of felony animal cruelty.
Woman charged after 4 dogs died in car while she ate lunch at restaurant, police say

Latest News

Kids Day at Senior PGA
Kids Day at Senior PGA
Fans enjoying Senior PGA
Fans enjoying Senior PGA
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
Kids Day at KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship
It’s Kid’s Day at the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship