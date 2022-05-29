One person dead in Cass County Crash

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are currently investigating a crash that killed one person, and had four other people taken to the hospital on Friday.

According to police, they responded to the crash Friday at 1:55 p.m. The two car crash happened on U.S. 35 at Cass County Road 475 North in Royal Center, Indiana.

The preliminary crash investigation says a 48 year old man with a 53 year old woman were attempting to turn east onto County Road 475 North when they pulled into the path of a 32 year old women’s car.

The man and women attempting to turn east were flown from the crash scene to the hospital, where the 53 year old woman died from the injuries of the crash. At last check, the 48 year old man is in critical condition.

The 32 year old woman and two juvenile passengers were also taken to the hospital, where they have been treated and released. Police are still investigating the crash, but do not believe drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.

