Notre Dame holds commencement for class of 2020

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Sunday, students from the Notre Dame class of 2020 celebrated their graduation, but this time it was in person.

This comes after two years ago when their original ceremony was held online due to the pandemic. And while many graduates had their diplomas mailed to them, some felt the moment was a sense of closure.

“ It’s good to see all our friends again and our parents. It’s been a long two years but really happy the school brought us together. We’re able to celebrate both with family and friends. A great event. It was awesome” said Mark Kowalik, who was one of the many class of 2020 members at the ceremony.

According to Notre Dame’s website, over two thousand graduates returned for Sunday’s commencement.

