New community garden unveiled in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A new community garden is unveiled during a neighborhood barbecue.

The Saint Paul Lutheran Church has partnered with the Junior League of South Bend to create a community garden.

The church says the goal of the garden is to address food insecurity in the community.

“We want to see, of course, a good harvest. We want to collect a lot of good, healthy foods. Of course they’ll be here that folks can come and grab them at any time,” said Jeremiah Jording, pastor at St. Paul Lutheran Church.

The Junior League said the community garden feeds into its focal point right now.

“Through the Junior League, which is a organization of women here in our community, it’s actually an international organization, we teach leadership skills to women in our community through volunteerism. Currently, our focus at Junior League is on food insecurity within our community,” explained Kelley Penrose, communications vice president at Junior League of South Bend.

Those who are in need of food can go to the garden at Saint Paul Lutheran Church and pick up fresh or canned goods and even a book to read.

