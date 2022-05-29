Elkhart Farmers Market opens up for the season

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As summer inches closer in Michiana, the Elkhart Farmers Market opened up for the 2022 season.

Each Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. the market is set to run rain or shine. The market takes place at Kardzhali Park in downtown Elkhart.

People have the chance to support local businesses and get fresh food, plants, baked goods and more.

The market is set to be open every Saturday until the end of September.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.