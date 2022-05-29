Advertisement

Elkhart Farmers Market opens up for the season

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As summer inches closer in Michiana, the Elkhart Farmers Market opened up for the 2022 season.

Each Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. the market is set to run rain or shine. The market takes place at Kardzhali Park in downtown Elkhart.

People have the chance to support local businesses and get fresh food, plants, baked goods and more.

The market is set to be open every Saturday until the end of September.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During a search, troopers found 44 pounds of cocaine that was heading from Phoenix to...
Estimated $1 million worth of cocaine discovered in central Indiana traffic stop
Boil order.
City of Niles under boil order
Leah Bailey, a young mom of 2, was killed when she was 24.
22-year-old homicide remains unsolved as Michiana Crime Stoppers pleads for tip
Ross Beatty High School on lockdown after man spotted with gun nearby
Penn Township residents appeal property tax increase.
Penn Township residents appeal increase on property tax

Latest News

Shred-A-Thon for 16 Pack-A-Backpack 2022
Abigail is a 16-year-old with a lot of determination and drive.
Wednesday’s Child: Ambitious Abigail
Tricia Sloma introduces us to Sleven, a teen who is in need of adoption, on this week's edition...
Wednesday’s Child: Sleven’s favorite things
Elijah is a 13-year-old teen looking for a forever family who accepts him in this edition of...
Wednesday’s Child: Inspirational Elijah