Advertisement

2022 Memorial Day ‘Murph’ workout held in Mishawaka

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Metro SWAT Team and Mishawaka Parks came together for a special workout and fundraiser ahead of Memorial Day.

On Saturday at 8 a.m., the team honored fallen soldiers by doing the “Murph” workout in Mishawaka. The workout is named and shaped after Lt. Michael Murphy, who lived in New York, but was killed in the line of duty in Afghanistan.

The special workout included over 100 push-ups and pull-ups, and two miles of running. But as one member of the St. Joseph County Police Department says, Saturday’s event was not necessarily about the workout.

“The thing about this workout is it’s not about doing the workout,” says Chris Lawson Rulli. “It’s not about ‘can I do a hundred pull-ups? Can I 200 push-ups?’ It’s ‘I want to give it my all. I want to come out and I want to honor the fallen. And I want to pay my respects.’”

This was the fifth year of the annual fundraiser. It has raised over $30,000 for the St. Joseph County VA Clinic.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During a search, troopers found 44 pounds of cocaine that was heading from Phoenix to...
Estimated $1 million worth of cocaine discovered in central Indiana traffic stop
Boil order.
City of Niles under boil order
Leah Bailey, a young mom of 2, was killed when she was 24.
22-year-old homicide remains unsolved as Michiana Crime Stoppers pleads for tip
Penn Township residents appeal property tax increase.
Penn Township residents appeal increase on property tax
Ross Beatty High School on lockdown after man spotted with gun nearby

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
2020 Saint Mary's College graduates attended their in-person commencement two years later after...
2020 Saint Mary’s College grads hold in-person ceremony
The market opened up for the 2022 season this Saturday.
Elkhart Farmers Market opens up for the season
A goalkeeper makes a jumping save on Saturday at the Memorial Day Invitational Soccer Tournament.
Jr. Irish Soccer Tournament assists local businesses