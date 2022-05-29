2022 Memorial Day ‘Murph’ workout held in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Metro SWAT Team and Mishawaka Parks came together for a special workout and fundraiser ahead of Memorial Day.

On Saturday at 8 a.m., the team honored fallen soldiers by doing the “Murph” workout in Mishawaka. The workout is named and shaped after Lt. Michael Murphy, who lived in New York, but was killed in the line of duty in Afghanistan.

The special workout included over 100 push-ups and pull-ups, and two miles of running. But as one member of the St. Joseph County Police Department says, Saturday’s event was not necessarily about the workout.

“The thing about this workout is it’s not about doing the workout,” says Chris Lawson Rulli. “It’s not about ‘can I do a hundred pull-ups? Can I 200 push-ups?’ It’s ‘I want to give it my all. I want to come out and I want to honor the fallen. And I want to pay my respects.’”

This was the fifth year of the annual fundraiser. It has raised over $30,000 for the St. Joseph County VA Clinic.

