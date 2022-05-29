Advertisement

2020 Saint Mary’s College grads hold in-person ceremony

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 28, 2022
NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - The 2020 class at Saint Mary’s College finally had a chance to celebrate their commencement in-person.

Over 200 former students from that class returned to their alma matter in their caps and gowns.

And prior to the ceremony, the grads participated in many senior year traditions that they couldn’t do in 2020 due to the pandemic.

One of the valedictorians of the 2020 class shared what it felt like to have her commencement.

“I think it feels like closure, at this point honestly. I mean it is something we have all been waiting for three years now, and so seeing people who you haven’t seen in a couple years and catching up with them and seeing where we all are in our lives right now has been really rewarding,” said Sarah Hautzinger.

The Saturday turnout represented over half of the 2020 class.

Saint Mary's College 2020 commencement held
