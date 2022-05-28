Advertisement

The St. Joe Farmer’s Market is back

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH, Mi. (WNDU) - Put on by St. Joe Today, the first St. Joe Farmer’s Market of the season happened this Saturday.

The farmer’s market featured a variety of vendors to shop from, whit goods like fresh produce, signature sauces, coffees, farm fresh honey, and much more.

Market vendors told 16 News Now that they love the comradery of the farmer’s market, and plan to be there every Saturday until the season is over.

“We like to support what’s going on here, and so being at a Farmer’s Market, we are, everybody is growing from here, doing things locally, and that’s just so cool,” said Naomi Rumley, with White Picket Florals.

Also with White Picket Florals, CIndy Aubermann said, “It builds friendships. We’ve been doing this for four years over here, and those same customers come back. And we just love to see them, catch up with how their kids are doing, how their family is doing and all that, and so that’s part of the farmer’s market too.”

St. Joe Farmer’s Markets will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., every Saturday from now until October 8th.

