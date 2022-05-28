Several horses, dogs shot in Calvin Township

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a case of animal cruelty in Calvin Township.

An investigation shows several horses and dogs were shot along Kessington Rd.

It’s the latest in several similar incidents, believed to have happened there over the past 6 weeks.

Anyone with information should call the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 1-800-462-9328.

