Ross Beatty High School on lockdown after man spotted with gun nearby

CASSOPOLIS, Mich. (WNDU) - On Friday, a man caused Cassopolis High School to go into lockdown after being spotted with a gun nearby campus.

The man said he was small game hunting in a nearby field.

Authorities said he had a handgun, two rifles with scopes, and a pellet rifle with a scope. He did have a concealed pistol license and small game license.

It was determined that the subject was spotted by school staff, standing outside of his vehicle with what appeared to be a long barrel rifle. Deputies contacted the school administrative staff, and they indicated the roadway identified as Ranger Drive is in fact school property.

The guns and Concealed Pistol License have been confiscated.

Cassopolis High School was in lockdown during this incident. Deputies cleared the school finding no individuals on campus that did not belong, nor was there any threat to staff or students at the time the case was cleared.

The Sheriff’s Office is still investigating.

