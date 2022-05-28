Advertisement

Pet Vet: Blindness in dogs and cats

Causes of Blindness and treatment options
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Pet owners may notice their pet acting disoriented, bumping into objects or perhaps struggling to find food and toys. These all may be signs of blindness, and there are many possible causes of blindness in dogs and cats.

Our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser joined Maria Catanzarite in studio to discuss blindness, the causes, and what can be done about it.

Conditions that Cause Blindness

  1. Corneal diseases
  2. Eye pressure changes
  • Glaucoma
  • Uveitis
  1. Lens conditions
  • Cataracts
  • Lens luxation

2. Retina and nerve/brain conditions

Treatment Options for Blindness

· Success depends on the cause

· Solve underlying inflammation

· Manage the pressure related issues

· Surgical and non-invasive lens procedures

· May be irreversible

Early Signs of Eye Concerns

· Running into objects or getting lost

· Eye discharge, tearing, rubbing

· Change in color, cloudiness, or size

If you want to contact the Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling 888-pets-vets or via email at michianapetvet@comcast.net.

