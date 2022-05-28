Penn Township residents appeal increase on property tax

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Residents in Penn Township appealed the increase on their property taxes after last year’s assessment at a town hall meeting on Friday.

Property values have significantly increased over the last few years, and tax prices have also gone up with that increase.

Residents of Penn Township had many questions for Assessor Michael Castellon. They were told earlier this month to bring any evidence that pertains to the appeal process to Friday’s town hall meeting.

“So, I’m looking at evidence that would give me an idea of the condition of the property, if they had any structural damage, if they had termites, if they had foundation issues. Just things that wouldn’t be a part of the normal assumption of the assessment process. So, we’re going to assume that the house is livable and all the utilities are in working condition. If you have an issue with some of that, then that would be the time to file an appeal so I could take a look at that because that could determine whether or not your property is worth a certain value,” said Penn Township Assessor Michael Castellon.

A comprehensive, three-year land study was conducted by Penn Township last year. It was the first of its kind in 20 years and led to increased value assessments of properties around the township.

Another factor that leads to the increase in property value, whether residential, commercial, farmland, or many other uses, will play a role in determining the assessed value.

There are three techniques that the Department of Local Government Finance (DLGF) requires Assessors to follow:

Cost Approach – specific data to the property combined with an annual ratio study that looks at the current market.

Income Approach – estimate the value of a property based on the income the property generates.

Mass Appraisal Approach – based on neighborhood datasets to determine the average price.

“Last year, year on the end, the property values were up roughly around 36 percent. If the mortgage rates continue to go up, we could assume that possibly the market would go back down, then you should see a change in the market going into next year.”

Assessor Castellon stressed that residents should be vigilant when receiving new assessments and bring concerns to his attention if they arise.

“We’re looking at a lot of properties,” Castellon said. “There’s no way that an assessing body can do an annual look into your property every year. It’s just not going to happen. So the mass appraisal technique we’re looking at, assuming that property is in livable condition and this is what it would go for in a market, and given the fact that the market is really still out of control, in my opinion, is booming, we’re seeing prices continue to skyrocket. And as long as that is happening, it controls the market. That is why I said to you that the appeal process is so imperative for me to look at individual homes.”

There is still time to file a Form 130 assessment appeal, as they are due June 15th, 2022.

