Officials urge safety with unofficial kick-off to summer

MICHIANA. (WNDU) - Great Lakes Experts, Indiana State Troopers, and St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office’s Spokesperson are all urging the public to stay safe this holiday weekend.

Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer, and the opening of beaches and many pools.

Experts say that for many, this will be their first time back in the water in a while, and say it is important to remember the signs of drowning and how to stay safe in the water.

“If you, or someone you know is struggling in the water, we want everyone to know Flip Float and Follow, which is Flip over on your back, and you Float. Float to keep your head above water. Calm yourself down from panic and drowning, conserve your energy, and then follow a safe path out of the water. SO you have to float first, exit strategy second,” says Dave Benjamin, the Co-Founder of Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project.

On the roads, Indiana State Troopers are urging traffic safety, as police say that last Memorial Day weekend, there were over two thousand crashes In Indiana.

“And last year over the Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday of Memorial Day weekend, there were over two thousand crashes on Hoosier highways, and that resulted in thirteen fatalities. You know, that’s thirteen people that aren’t here celebrating this year,” says Indiana State Trooper, Sergeant Ted Bohner.

According to St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office, in the first four months of 2022, there have been 209 crashes in Indiana, and the county hopes that number does not spike this weekend.

“Since a lot of people will probably be going to parties, it’s not just about being responsible for yourself, you also need to consider, if you see somebody who’s under the influence and you know that they’re going to be driving, try to talk to them about not driving. Or if you see somebody who is driving recklessly, call the law enforcement, because we need to get those people out of cars so that they won’t hurt themselves or other people,” says Rasmus Jorgenson, a Spokesperson for St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office.

While you are out enjoying the weather, and honoring those who lost their lives fighting for our country, make sure to stay alert and safe this holiday weekend.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.