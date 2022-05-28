It’s Kid’s Day at the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship

HARBOR SHORES, Mi. (WNDU) - The fan favorite ‘Kid’s Day’ is back at the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship.

A series of family friendly events, geared toward the younger generation of cooking and golf fans invites the family for a day of fun at the golf course.

The day showcases all of the excitement of the event, while engaging young fans.

To start the day, Smoothie Races took place at 9 a.m., tasking kids to create a winning smoothie with ingredients of their teams choice.

Throughout the day, kids participated in other activities like putting, instructor led sessions, and even a magic show.

An area called ‘The Kids Zone,’ was full of bounce houses and a STEM activity tent.

8-Year-Old Anabelle, winner of the Kid Inside the Ropes Contest says that she has learned a lot- about cooking and it’s connection to golf.

“I was talking about to never give up and to always try again, and I was talking about how cooking and golf are related. Sometimes it can be challenging and sometimes it’s challenges so you can always keep trying to get it right and then you can make another goal, Anabelle says.

All juniors ages 17 and under were free to get in, and for more information on the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, you can click here.

