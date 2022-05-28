Elkhart Police Department searching for theft suspect

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Detectives are requesting assistance from the public in identifying a man who is wanted in connection to a theft at Kay Jewelers.

He is wanted for questioning in a theft that occurred at Kay Jewelers, on May 12, 2022.

The Elkhart Police Department is asking anyone who can identify this individual, or who has information regarding this investigation, to please call Detective Barron at 574-295-7070 ext. 321 or EPD’s tip line at 574-389-4777.

You can also submit an anonymous tip at tips@elkhartpolice.org.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.