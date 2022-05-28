City of Niles under boil order

Niles, Mich. (WNDU) - The city of Niles is currently a boil order.

Due to a drop in pressure in the city’s water supply, bacterial contamination may have occurred in the water system.

Residents are urged to boil their water for one minute and let it cool before using. They can also use bottled water. According to the city, boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and preparing food.

These precautionary actions are being taken due to the loss of water pressure in the water distribution system on Friday.

This boil water will remain in effect until results from the sampling verify the water is safe to drink. Residents will be advised when the boil water advisory has been lifted.

