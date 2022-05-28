Advertisement

Chaotic scene: 6 injured in graduation party shooting, police say

Six people were shot at a graduation party in Alabama early Friday morning, according to the...
Six people were shot at a graduation party in Alabama early Friday morning, according to the Anniston Police Department.(Zeferli via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANNISTON, Ala. (Gray News) - Police in Alabama are investigating a shooting that injured multiple people after a graduation event.

The Anniston Police Department reports the shooting occurred early Friday morning after more than 150 people gathered for a graduation party.

Police said six people were struck by gunfire, ranging in ages from 14 to 20-years-old, with another person injured while trying to escape the area.

Stray bullets also hit multiple vehicles. Authorities said dozens of shell casings and several firearms were recovered.

Anniston police said the impulse for young people to use firearms is a tragedy and a shame. They additionally thanked the Oxford Police Department for assisting them during the chaotic scene.

The injured people are expected to survive, but police said their investigation continues, and they are committed to helping reduce such violent incidents.

Anyone with further information on Friday’s shooting was urged to contact the Anniston Police Department Investigative Division at 256-240-4000.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
Jimtown High School
15-year-old student taken into custody after bringing airsoft gun to Jimtown High School
They’re going all in at Four Winds Casino in South Bend. The expansion will make up roughly a...
Four Winds Casino South Bend moving closer to completing expansion
The next Common Council meeting for Kosciusko County is June 6 at 7:00 p.m.
Kosciusko County scammed out of over $300K

Latest News

NKY mom, daughter held at gunpoint in attempted robbery: WATCH
WATCH: Kentucky mom, daughter held at gunpoint in robbery attempt
Penn Township residents appeal property tax increase.
Penn Township residents appeal increase on property tax
Russia's war in Ukraine is causing a food supply crisis for the entire world.
Ukraine fears repeat of Mariupol horrors elsewhere in Donbas
Several horses, dogs shot in Cass County.
Several horses, dogs shot in Cass County
Ross Beatty goes into lockdown on Friday.
Ross Beatty goes into lockdown on Friday