California Gov. Gavin Newsom tests positive for COVID-19

FILE - Dr. Mark Ghaly, Secretary, California Health and Human Services, left, inoculates...
FILE - Dr. Mark Ghaly, Secretary, California Health and Human Services, left, inoculates California Gov. Gavin Newsom with the new one-dose Janssen COVID-19 vaccine by Johnson & Johnson at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza in Los Angeles, Thursday, April 1, 2021. Newsom announced Saturday, May 28, 2022, afternoon in a tweet that he tested positive for COVID-19. He says he is experiencing mild symptoms.(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, a day after a high-profile meeting with the visiting prime minister of New Zealand.

Newsom has mild symptoms and will remain in isolation at least through Thursday and until he tests negative, his office said in a statement. The Democratic governor plans to work remotely during that time.

His office said Newsom, 54, will begin a five-day regimen of the Paxlovid antiviral.

The governor’s office said it has notified the delegation of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. The two leaders met in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park on Friday to announce a climate change partnership. Ardern tested positive for the virus earlier in May.

The governor’s office said it does not know how Newsom contracted the virus. He is vaccinated and received his second booster shot this month.

Other public officials have recently announced testing positive for the virus, including Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Wednesday and Vice President Kamala Harris last month.

