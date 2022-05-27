Napier Avenue Bridge reopens with restrictions for Memorial Day Weekend

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Work continues on the Napier Avenue Bridge rehabilitation project, but the bridge did reopen to public traffic on Friday morning.

Traffic will be restricted to one lane in each direction over the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

Next Wednesday, June 1, the contractor is expected to pour concrete, as long as weather permits. Therefore, the bridge will possibly be closed to the public to allow work to safely take place, or a temporary traffic signal will be put in place to facilitate use of a single lane.

After that work is completed, the Berrien County Road Department expects one lane of traffic in each direction to be maintained for the rest of the project.

