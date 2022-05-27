Advertisement

Napier Avenue Bridge reopens with restrictions for Memorial Day Weekend

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Work continues on the Napier Avenue Bridge rehabilitation project, but the bridge did reopen to public traffic on Friday morning.

Traffic will be restricted to one lane in each direction over the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

Next Wednesday, June 1, the contractor is expected to pour concrete, as long as weather permits. Therefore, the bridge will possibly be closed to the public to allow work to safely take place, or a temporary traffic signal will be put in place to facilitate use of a single lane.

After that work is completed, the Berrien County Road Department expects one lane of traffic in each direction to be maintained for the rest of the project.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
Jimtown High School
15-year-old student taken into custody after bringing airsoft gun to Jimtown High School
They’re going all in at Four Winds Casino in South Bend. The expansion will make up roughly a...
Four Winds Casino South Bend moving closer to completing expansion
The next Common Council meeting for Kosciusko County is June 6 at 7:00 p.m.
Kosciusko County scammed out of over $300K

Latest News

Bridge work will start on Eddy Street over Mishawaka Avenue and Lincoln Way in South Bend next...
Part 2 of bridge deck overlay project in South Bend starting next week
Crews will be making improvements to the bridge.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Walton Road Bridge in Buchanan Township closing for repairs
The closure is from LaSalle Avenue to Madison Street.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in South Bend closed
The four-lane bridge was already reduced to two lanes last month while crews repaired the...
Steel rocker arms failure blamed for closure of Napier Avenue bridge