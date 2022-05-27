Advertisement

Memorial Day Parade held in St. Joseph

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph community is honoring those who gave their lives for our country.

The St. Joseph Memorial Day parade returned to downtown for the first time since 2019 on Friday. It started at noon and traveled along Lake Boulevard from Park Street to Port Street.

People filled the sidewalks to pay their respects to our fallen heroes.

“We’ve got just over 30, organizations joining us this year,” says Daniele CreVier, events and operations manager for St. Joe Today. “Just a great way to honor those who have served and you have sacrificed their lives for our country.”

Michigan Rep. Fred Upton (R-St. Joseph) was also there to take part in the parade.

