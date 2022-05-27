Medical Moment: A less invasive surgery for testicular cancer patients

(WNDU) - We all know how important breast self-exams are for women. But did you know testicle self-exams can be a life-saver for men?

In fact, testicular cancer is the most common cancer found in young men, ages 15 to 30 years old. Almost 10,000 will be diagnosed with it this year.

The first sign is a lump, often found during a self-exam.

Now, there’s a less invasive way to remove it and help these young men become cancer-free.

“My dream car will be like a Porsche. But my dream car right now, I bought it already,” Antonio Flores said.

Even during chemotherapy treatments, Antonio spends days working on his cars.

“You get moving, you get going, like, you learn about how fascinating people can make something just with metal and a few bolts,” Antonio said.

So when he was told he had testicular cancer, he just wanted it fixed.

“I was like, whatever gets me to work,” he recalled.

Antonio’s testicle was removed. After weeks of chemo, doctors found more cancer in his lymph nodes.

“Chemotherapy makes the lymph nodes more stuck to the vessels, and more difficult to remove,” said Ahmed Mansour, MD, a surgeon and urologist at the Mays Cancer Center at UT Health San Antonio.

Urologist Ahmed Mansour is one of the few surgeons using a less invasive, more precise robotic surgery to remove the lymph nodes without harming the major blood vessels.

“This is actually a lymph node,” Dr. Mansour said.

Instead of an incision running the length of Antonio’s torso, Dr. Mansour has adapted robotic surgery, using five, small, half-inch incisions to remove the lymph nodes.

“After everything was removed, you can see that the big lymph node is no longer there,” Dr. Mansour said.

The less invasive operation means less chance of infection, less blood loss, less pain - cutting hospital stays down to two days, and recovery to two weeks.

Antonio is cancer free and focused on getting married at Disney to the young lady who rode shotgun through it all.

Doctors recommend that men, ages 15 to 55, perform a monthly self-examination to find any changes.

