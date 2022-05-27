Local businesses participate in ‘Memorial Day Discounts’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As we approach Memorial Day, it’s a good time to remind veterans that they’re appreciated.

And as a way to thank them for their service, plenty of businesses are offering discounts to veterans.

According to Veteran.com, these are just some of the companies offering discounts - some of which offer better deals to service members year round, not just on Monday.

Notable businesses include Home Depot, Lowe’s, Adidas, Nike, Reebok, Under Armour, and more!

And for veterans looking for something to do on Memorial Day, you can take a trip down to the Indianapolis Zoo where admission is free for vets.

And here at home...

Elkhart- Ruthmere Museum is offering free admission to all active duty service men and women and their families to the museum on May 29 as part of the Patriotic Program Series and Blue Star Museums program. Tours are at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. Ruthmere is located at 302 E. Beardsley Ave.

South Bend — The Studebaker National Museum is offering free admission to U.S. military personnel and their families from Memorial Day through Labor Day as part of the Blue Star Museums program. A military ID is required. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.

South Bend — The History Museum is offering free admission to all active U.S. military personnel and their families from Armed Forces Day (May 21) through Labor Day as part of the Blue Star Museums program. A military ID is required. Admission includes all exhibits as well as guided tours of the Oliver Mansion. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.

South Bend Cubs - In what is always a marquee pair of days at Four Winds Field, the South Bend Cubs will once again host Military Appreciation Weekend on Saturday, May 28 and Sunday, May 29 as the Cubs face off with the Great Lakes Loons. As presented by Legacy Heating & Air, the organization will devote Memorial Day Weekend to honoring our heroes. By displaying their Military Identification Card, active military members and veterans can receive two free tickets to either Saturday or Sunday’s game. Those wishing to head to the ballpark that weekend can pick up their tickets at the Four Winds Field Box Office.

