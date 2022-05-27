Advertisement

Lake Michigan College students awarded scholarships at KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship community breakfast

By Christine Karsten
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The fun continued on Friday at Harbor Shores in Benton Harbor for day two of the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship.

The folks with KitchenAid put on a breakfast for the Benton harbor Community to show their appreciation for city leaders and for hosting this year’s Senior PGA Championship.

Meanwhile, two deserving students from Lake Michigan College’s “Start-to-Finish Program” were gifted $25,000 each. This is all part of the “Jack and Barbara Nicklaus KitchenAid Senior PGA Champions for Change Scholarship Program.”

“We have a lot of activities for kids, and two of those organizations have really made this happen,” says Jeff Fettig, general chair for KitchenAid Senior PGA. “The third, the promise zone, is about scholarships. And this is something we believe is very important to the youth of this community. So, it was a great selection of partners who are helping everyone in the community.”

“Champions for Change” was created to inspire recipients to create their own golden opportunities through education and living the values Nicklaus stood for his entire life—winning with integrity and giving back to others.

