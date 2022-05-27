Advertisement

‘Homes for Heroes’ honors fallen veterans in St. Joe Valley Memorial Park

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - On Friday, Homes for Heroes honored those who have served our country by placing flags on veterans’ graves at St. Joe Valley Memorial Park.

Every year, the group gets together to place nearly 300 flags in the veteran section of the cemetery.

They say it’s all about remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“What we try to do is just show appreciation for their service for our country especially during this weekend of Memorial Day, because our freedom is not free and as a veteran myself I know of the price that is paid for all the freedoms that we enjoy everyday,” said Jim McKinnies, a veteran, and Homes for Heroes representative.

Other groups across Michiana intend to honor veterans similarly ahead of Memorial Day on May 30.

On Saturday, about 2,000 flags will be placed at graves in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
Jimtown High School
15-year-old student taken into custody after bringing airsoft gun to Jimtown High School
They’re going all in at Four Winds Casino in South Bend. The expansion will make up roughly a...
Four Winds Casino South Bend moving closer to completing expansion
The next Common Council meeting for Kosciusko County is June 6 at 7:00 p.m.
Kosciusko County scammed out of over $300K

Latest News

During a search, troopers found 44 pounds of cocaine that was heading from Phoenix to...
Estimated $1 million worth of cocaine discovered in central Indiana traffic stop
The four-lane bridge was already reduced to two lanes last month while crews repaired the...
Napier Avenue Bridge reopens with restrictions for Memorial Day Weekend
Leah Bailey, a young mom of 2, was killed when she was 24.
22-year-old homicide remains unsolved as Michiana Crime Stoppers pleads for tip
Michiana Crime Stoppers plead for tip in 22-year-old cold case
Experts say it will be their first time back in the water in about nine months for many people,...
Water safety concerns for Memorial Day Weekend