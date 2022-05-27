‘Homes for Heroes’ honors fallen veterans in St. Joe Valley Memorial Park

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - On Friday, Homes for Heroes honored those who have served our country by placing flags on veterans’ graves at St. Joe Valley Memorial Park.

Every year, the group gets together to place nearly 300 flags in the veteran section of the cemetery.

They say it’s all about remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“What we try to do is just show appreciation for their service for our country especially during this weekend of Memorial Day, because our freedom is not free and as a veteran myself I know of the price that is paid for all the freedoms that we enjoy everyday,” said Jim McKinnies, a veteran, and Homes for Heroes representative.

Other groups across Michiana intend to honor veterans similarly ahead of Memorial Day on May 30.

On Saturday, about 2,000 flags will be placed at graves in St. Joseph Cemetery.

