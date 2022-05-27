Advertisement

Ford Street in South Bend temporarily renamed to ‘Memorial Day Drive’

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend is getting in the Memorial Day spirit by renaming a street ahead of the holiday.

Mayor James Mueller temporarily changed the name of Ford Street to “Memorial Day Drive” Friday morning.

It’s all part of honoring and remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

“We always need to continue to honor all of the veterans that gave their lives so selflessly so that you and I have what we have,” says Debbie Nyikos, who serves on the Memorial Day Parade Committee. “And my father, and my uncles, my brother, and now my granddaughter are part of the military service.  And thank God for all of them that came home and all of them that did give the ultimate sacrifice to give us what we have today.”

On Saturday, about 2,000 flags will be placed at graves in St. Joseph Cemetery.

On Memorial Day, a group of pilots will perform a missing man flyby to honor our brave service members who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
Jimtown High School
15-year-old student taken into custody after bringing airsoft gun to Jimtown High School
They’re going all in at Four Winds Casino in South Bend. The expansion will make up roughly a...
Four Winds Casino South Bend moving closer to completing expansion
The next Common Council meeting for Kosciusko County is June 6 at 7:00 p.m.
Kosciusko County scammed out of over $300K

Latest News

The four-lane bridge was already reduced to two lanes last month while crews repaired the...
Napier Avenue Bridge reopens with restrictions for Memorial Day Weekend
Leah Bailey, a young mom of 2, was killed when she was 24.
22-year-old homicide remains unsolved as Michiana Crime Stoppers pleads for tip
Michiana Crime Stoppers plead for tip in 22-year-old cold case
Experts say it will be their first time back in the water in about nine months for many people,...
Water safety concerns for Memorial Day Weekend
WNDU Sports anchor Drew Sanders interviews volunteers at the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship.
The volunteers behind the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship