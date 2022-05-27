Ford Street in South Bend temporarily renamed to ‘Memorial Day Drive’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend is getting in the Memorial Day spirit by renaming a street ahead of the holiday.

Mayor James Mueller temporarily changed the name of Ford Street to “Memorial Day Drive” Friday morning.

It’s all part of honoring and remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

“We always need to continue to honor all of the veterans that gave their lives so selflessly so that you and I have what we have,” says Debbie Nyikos, who serves on the Memorial Day Parade Committee. “And my father, and my uncles, my brother, and now my granddaughter are part of the military service. And thank God for all of them that came home and all of them that did give the ultimate sacrifice to give us what we have today.”

On Saturday, about 2,000 flags will be placed at graves in St. Joseph Cemetery.

On Memorial Day, a group of pilots will perform a missing man flyby to honor our brave service members who made the ultimate sacrifice.

