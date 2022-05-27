Advertisement

Estimated $1 million worth of cocaine discovered in central Indiana traffic stop

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police troopers discovered an estimated $1 million worth of cocaine during a traffic stop central Indiana.

It happened on Thursday afternoon in Putnam County. Officers stopped a trailer on Interstate 70 for a routine compliance inspection. During a search, troopers found 44 pounds of cocaine that was heading from Phoenix to Indianapolis.

Leonardo Hernandez, 38, from Miami, Fla., and and Rolando Acevedo, 24, from Orlando, Fla., were arrested and taken to the Putnam County jail. They’re charged with dealing a narcotic drug and possession of a narcotic drug.

Press Release from Indiana State Police:

Thursday, May 26, 2022, at approximately 4:00 p.m., an Indiana State Trooper stopped a tractor-trailer at the thirty-seven mile marker eastbound on Interstate 70 for a routine compliance inspection.  The driver of the tractor-trailer was identified as Leonardo Hernandez, age 38, of Miami, Florida, with one passenger in the vehicle.  During the conversation with the driver and passenger, criminal indicators were observed, and a consent search revealed approximately forty-four pounds of suspected cocaine.  Leonardo Hernandez and Rolando Bermudez Acevedo were taken into custody and transported to the Putnam County Jail.

The tractor-trailer was enroute from Phoenix, Arizona, to Indianapolis, Indiana.

The estimated street value of the cocaine is one million dollars.

Arrested and Charges:

Leonardo Hernandez, 38, Miami, Florida

  • Dealing a narcotic drug, Level 2, Felony
  • Possession of a Narcotic Drug, Level 3, Felony

Rolando Bermudez Acevedo, 24, Orlando, Florida

  • Dealing a narcotic drug, Level 2 Felony
  • Possession of a Narcotic Drug, Level 3 Felony

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

