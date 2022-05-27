Community members gather to pray for Alexis Morales

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Community members gathered in South Bend on Thursday to remember Alexis Morales, the mother found dead in South Bend last month, with her baby boy found alive in the same car.

“And it’s just tragic, it’s just terrible,” said Tina Velthuizen, a Chaplin at Memorial Hospital.

Held by On-site Prayer Ministry, at the location where her body was found, a vigil for Alexis Morales had community members praying for the Morales family, and for answers about her death.

“It is a crazy case, you hear all kinds of different stories, and so we really don’t know what to believe. So we all are just in awe about what really took place,” said Bobbie Woods, the Executive Director and one of the founders of Mamas Against Violence.

Based on information from the police we know that on April 12th, Alexis Morales attended a gathering at Kelley Park, and never made it home.

The next day, an investigation began, and a few hours later, information regarding the missing mother and baby was posted to Facebook.

Then, the day after that, investigators pinged Alexis’s cellphone, but it was unsuccessful. Police requested an Amber Alert be issued for Messiah, but that was unsuccessful as well. That same day, St. Joseph County Dispatch reached out to have areas near Kennedy Water Park searched, and several days later, a search warrant for Alexis’ cellphone was signed.

On April 18th, a Silver Alert was issued for Messiah, and finally On April 19th, Police found Alexis dead inside of an SUV with baby Messiah alive.

“I mean all those things are just... heartbreaking,” Velthuizen said.

Community members that attended the vigil told 16 News Now that they want the Morales family to know that they are not alone.

“It’s a reminder that, for me, that no one is alone in this. Every death affects us all,” said Velthuizen.

“I think it’s just important to let them know that people in this community do care, and they are being supportive,” Woods said.

The homicide is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the South Bend Police Department, or Michiana Crime Stoppers.

