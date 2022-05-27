Big changes coming to Michiana as rain comes to an end and sunshine returns with much warmer temps!
Heating things up for the Memorial Day weekend!
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -
TONIGHT: Showers coming to an end this evening as temperatures stay on the cooler side. Skies become partly cloudy overnight as temps fall to the upper 40s.
TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies as temps warm to the mid 70s. Winds light and variable.
TOMORROW NIGHT: Partly cloudy, slight chance of a stray shower north. Low of 60.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. High of 84.
MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. High near 90.
High: 67
Low: 54
PPT: 0.11″
