Big changes coming to Michiana as rain comes to an end and sunshine returns with much warmer temps!

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

TONIGHT: Showers coming to an end this evening as temperatures stay on the cooler side. Skies become partly cloudy overnight as temps fall to the upper 40s.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies as temps warm to the mid 70s. Winds light and variable.

TOMORROW NIGHT: Partly cloudy, slight chance of a stray shower north. Low of 60.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. High of 84.

MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. High near 90.

High: 67

Low: 54

PPT: 0.11″

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.