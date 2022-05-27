Big changes coming to Michiana as rain comes to an end and sunshine returns with much warmer temps!

Advertisement

Heating things up for the Memorial Day weekend!
By Meteorologist Courtney Jorgensen
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

TONIGHT: Showers coming to an end this evening as temperatures stay on the cooler side. Skies become partly cloudy overnight as temps fall to the upper 40s.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies as temps warm to the mid 70s. Winds light and variable.

TOMORROW NIGHT: Partly cloudy, slight chance of a stray shower north. Low of 60.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. High of 84.

MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. High near 90.

High: 67

Low: 54

PPT: 0.11″

