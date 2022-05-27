Advertisement

Behind the greens with Senior PGA Championship volunteers

By Drew Sanders
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - A tournament like the Senior PGA Championship doesn’t happen without the help of quite a few folks pitching in.

Volunteers have flocked to Harbor Shores Golf Club from as far as Maryland to help put on the tournament this year, after the pandemic kept it away in 2020.

For one volunteer, his influence on the local athletic community goes even further than the golf course.

“I am an athletic director for St. Joe High School as well, so it’s fun to come out here and share my passion for sports,” says Ropes & Stakes Committee chair Kevin Guzzo. Even though this week may spread him a bit thin, Guzzo says it’s ‘well worth it.’

“Once you get out here, you feel the energy as soon as you walk on Harbor Shores Golf Course. You’re part of a great event. This event could never happen without the volunteers of southwest Michigan,” Guzzo adds.

Another pair of volunteers -- Vishal Shah and Jamiee Kerhoulas Shah -- have seen a substantial growth in their relationship since they first started volunteering in 2014.

“We actually — the first time we volunteered for this event in 2014 we were dating,” Jamiee explains.

“Came back in 2016 we were engaged. Vishal... upgraded to the walking scorer job so that we could be partnered together, so we got to do all our volunteering sessions together which was great.

“2018 (we) came back again; we were married. Again, kind of a package deal. & now here we are in 2022, a package deal once again -- and now we have a one-year-old son that will be coming out on Sunday to watch us do our thing.”

The tournament is all staffed up for volunteers this year, but the need for them will return in 2024 when the Senior PGA Championship comes back to Benton Harbor. To learn more about how you can pitch in, just head to their website.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack
Jimtown High School
15-year-old student taken into custody after bringing airsoft gun to Jimtown High School
They’re going all in at Four Winds Casino in South Bend. The expansion will make up roughly a...
Four Winds Casino South Bend moving closer to completing expansion
The next Common Council meeting for Kosciusko County is June 6 at 7:00 p.m.
Kosciusko County scammed out of over $300K

Latest News

Notre Dame's Brooks Coetzee III gets high-fives from teammates after a homerun during an NCAA...
ND Baseball entering 2022 ACC tournament as 4-seed
Notre Dame's Abby Sweet during an NCAA softball game on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Evanston,...
ND Softball season ends at regionals
Goshen can lock up NLC title with win on Thursday.
24 years and a day - Goshen looks to lock up NLC title
Mishawaka Cavemen talk about their thrilling 11-inning win over Northridge on Monday night.
Mishawaka reflects on extra inning win over Northridge