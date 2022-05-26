Advertisement

UPDATE: Two Wednesday shootings in Elkhart related

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office says two shootings that took place on Wednesday in Elkhart are related to each other.

Police responded to a potential domestic violence call just after 12:35 p.m. at a home in the 2900 block of Pleasant Plain Avenue. When they arrived, they found a woman inside suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The woman, who has been identified as 21-year-old Cassandra Geschke, died on scene.

Two minutes later, officers were called to a KFC restaurant in the 2700 block of S. Main Street regarding a possible suicide. Prior to this call, an occupant inside home in the 2900 block of Pleasant Plain Avenue told police that the person responsible for the shooting was most likely headed to that location.

When police arrived, it was determined that 33-year-old Jerry L. Hopkin had attempted suicide with a handgun. Hopkin was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Authorities now confirm the two scenes are connected and Hopkin is suspected of shooting and killing Geschke before shooting himself.

A forensic autopsy on Geshke will be performed at the Homer-Styrker School of Medicine located at University of Western Michigan.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, you’re asked to call should call (574)-296-1888 or (574)-295-2825.

