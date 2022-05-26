South Bend man found guilty in 2020 homicide

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The man who was charged in connection with the murder of Enedina Sohlke in 2020 has been found guilty.

On Wednesday, a jury found Mark Coleman guilty of the murder. The jury also found him guilty of domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury, which is a level 5 felony. Coleman was accused of stabbing another inmate at the St. Joseph County Jail back in 2021.

The sentencing range for murder is 45 to 65 years, and the felony ranges from 1 to 6 years.

Coleman is set to be sentenced June 22.

