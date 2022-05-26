South Bend hockey coach charged with soliciting minor in Niles
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - A South Bend hockey coach has been charged with soliciting a 15-year-old girl for sex in Niles.
Our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium say Christien Joubert, 39, was charged in Berrien County.
Authorities say he tried to meet an underage girl at the Hampton Inn in Niles as part of a sting operation by the Berrien County and Genesee County Sheriff’s Departments. According to the court documents, Joubert also admitted to sending sexually explicit photos to the person he intended to meet with.
Joubert worked with the Ice Box and the Irish Youth Hockey League (IYHL).
A case conference is set for July 13 at the Berrien County Courthouse in Niles, and trial is set for Aug. 31, also in Niles.
IYHL President Nick Dames shared the following statement from the Ice Box with IYHL families:
