Advertisement

South Bend hockey coach charged with soliciting minor in Niles

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - A South Bend hockey coach has been charged with soliciting a 15-year-old girl for sex in Niles.

Our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium say Christien Joubert, 39, was charged in Berrien County.

Authorities say he tried to meet an underage girl at the Hampton Inn in Niles as part of a sting operation by the Berrien County and Genesee County Sheriff’s Departments. According to the court documents, Joubert also admitted to sending sexually explicit photos to the person he intended to meet with.

Joubert worked with the Ice Box and the Irish Youth Hockey League (IYHL).

A case conference is set for July 13 at the Berrien County Courthouse in Niles, and trial is set for Aug. 31, also in Niles.

IYHL President Nick Dames shared the following statement from the Ice Box with IYHL families:

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kosciusko County scammed out of $300,000

Updated: 9 minutes ago

News

Medical Moment: Statins may reduce dementia risk, study says

Updated: 14 minutes ago

News

Edward Jones employees take part in ‘Day of Caring’

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
All area locations were closed as workers invested time into community projects that affect families both locally and internationally.

News

Sneak peek at Four Winds Casino expansion

Updated: 26 minutes ago
Construction is moving right along with an expansion on new gaming areas, event centers, and the casino’s 23-story high rise hotel in South Bend.

News

Ribbon cutting held for Faith Mission of Michiana

Updated: 27 minutes ago

Latest News

Traffic

Part 2 of bridge deck overlay project in South Bend starting next week

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Bridge work will start on Eddy Street over Mishawaka Avenue and Lincoln Way in South Bend next week.

News

Four Winds Casino South Bend moving closer to completing expansion

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Jack Springgate
They’re going all in at Four Winds Casino in South Bend. The expansion will make up roughly a third of the entire property footprint when it’s all wrapped up.

News

Ribbon cutting ceremony held for Faith Mission of Michiana

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
On Thursday, a ribbon cutting was held for Faith Mission of Michiana's new program, Tiny Shelters.

News

Edward Jones employees take part in “Day of Caring”

Updated: 50 minutes ago
All area locations were closed as workers invested time into community projects that affect families both locally and internationally.

News

Part 2 of bridge deck overlay project in South Bend starting next week

Updated: 52 minutes ago
Bridge work will start on Eddy Street over Mishawaka Avenue and Lincoln Way in South Bend next week.