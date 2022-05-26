Advertisement

South Bend Cubs serve at Portillo’s for ‘Rosie Place for Children’

The South Bend Cubs ended an early day game with some more work at Portillo's.
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, the Cubs players were at Portillo’s in Mishawaka taking tips for “Rosie Place for Children.”

A Rosie Place for Children helps children who are medically fragile and need a certain level of care to meet their everyday needs.

And one player shared how important it is for them to give the community.

“It’s always nice to get out in the community, especially playing a day game earlier today,” said Caleb Knight, a catcher for the South Bend Cubs. “So being able to get out in the evening time and interact with some people, meet some children, sign some autographs. It’s always really enjoyable to get out and see some kids smile and give back to the community.”

Notre Dame Basketball Coach Mike Brey was also there enjoying dinner and gave a key prediction for this baseball season.

He predicted a Midwest League Championship for the Cubs.

