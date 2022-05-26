Skip to content
Shred-A-Thon 2023
WNDU Shred-A-Thon
(WNDU)
By
16 News Now
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 10:16 AM EDT
Events
Linden Avenue Pop-up Markets return to South Bend this Saturday
Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By
16 News Now
While the MLK Jr. Community Center is under renovation, the pop-up markets will take place at the Charles Black Community Center.
Events
Kids get in for free during Children's Day at the Potawatomi Zoo
Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By
16 News Now
The Potawatomi Zoo is waiving admission for children 14 and under all day on Wednesday, June 14!
Events
South Bend Community Schools hosts 'Employee Appreciation Day'
Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By
16 News Now
Staff and their families turned out to check out balloon artists, face painting, an inflatable castle, prize drawings, and more!
Wednesday's Child
Wednesday's Child: Serenity's Summer
Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By
Tricia Sloma
Serenity has been waiting for a new family for the past seven years.
Events
'Shortcakes on the Blacktop' festival to be held Thursday
Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By
16 News Now
The festival will take place from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at The Cathedral of Saint James in South Bend.
Events
Swan Lake Resort hosting 'Classic Car Cruze IN' on Wednesday
Updated: Jun. 7, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT
|
By
16 News Now
All show vehicles are welcome, and admission is free.
Community
CASA Program of St. Joseph County seeking volunteers
Updated: Jun. 6, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT
|
By
16 News Now
The program is holding a five-week summer training session for volunteer advocates beginning next Tuesday, June 13.
Community
Dreaming of Disney World: South Bend uncle helping nieces raise money for trip
Updated: Jun. 5, 2023 at 8:11 PM EDT
|
By
Joshua Short
There's a hustle happening on South Bend's northwest side, where an 18-year-old is working hard to take his nieces on a trip this summer.
Food
What's Cooking: Community meals this week
Updated: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT
|
By
16 News Now
Our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune tell us where you can find meals in the community.
Community
Free summer food programs for kids in Michiana
Updated: Jun. 5, 2023 at 9:54 AM EDT
|
By
16 News Now
and
Alex Almanza
While the classrooms might be empty right now, these school systems are offering free food programs all summer long!
Community
Sunday Morning Spotlight: Relay for Life Michiana
Updated: Jun. 4, 2023 at 1:52 PM EDT
|
By
16 News Now
Relay for Life Michiana will hit the track at the St. Joseph County Fairgrounds next weekend to raise money for cancer research.