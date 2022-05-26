Shred-A-Thon for 16 Pack-A-Backpack 2022

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s back!

The Shred-A-Thon for 16 Pack-A-Backpack—Saturday, June 25, from 7:00 AM to Noon at the WNDU Studios.

WNDU-TV and the Better Business Bureau are joining forces with Integra Certified Document Destruction, Notre Dame Federal Credit Union, and Goodwill to bring back this popular service to our community. It’s a perfect way to protect your identity and help Michiana kids at the same time.

For a $5 minimum donation per car trunk load, we’ll shred your personal documents. Larger donations for bigger loads will be appreciated. After all, every penny collected will support 16 Pack-A-Backpack. We’ll accept cash and checks. All checks should be made to Goodwill Industries of Michiana. And be sure to write Pack-A-Backpack on the memo portion of your check.

We can shred just about any loose paper documents you have. To help serve you quicker, it’s best if you bring your documents in paper bags or cardboard boxes. We can take plastic garbage bags too, but our volunteers have to empty these before the contents can be shredded. If you bring other containers, we may be able to return them to you or dispose of them on site.

We cannot accept plastic or metal items, such as hanging folders, binder clips, or binders. But we can shred documents with staples and paper clips.

Your donations will help provide back to school supplies for area kids through 16 Pack-A-Backpack. $5 will provide a backpack. For around $10, we can provide a backpack and enough supplies to give a child a good start on the new school year.

We look forward to helping you protect your identity on June 25 at the WNDU Studios, located at 54516 State Road 933 in South Bend.

