SBPD hold public safety meeting, release gun-violence metrics

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend City Officials and the South Bend Police Department held their second public safety update meeting of the year. Giving updates on items ranging from officer recruitment numbers to gun violence statistics.

City officials saying last year, 409 gun-related incidents dropping down to 312. The number of victims involving guns dropping slightly from 46 to 43. Then, officials say that officers successfully removed 176 illicit guns from the streets, compared to 208 in 2021.

Although it appears that gun-related incidents are decreasing, they’re numbers Mayor James Mueller says need to keep being addressed.

“Of course these are statistics in and everyone of these incidents has a story and some of the things we’ve seen so far this year are very unique circumstances,” said Mueller at the meeting. “It comes down to how many these cases two things that don’t seem to be going well: fights on social media and the to having guns readily available.”

But keeping gun-related crime off the streets sometimes requires help from the community. That’s where Michiana Crime Stoppers comes in.

Since the implementation of the Victory over Violence Program, which rewards folks who help in the recovery of firearms, four, $1000 rewards have been paid out and six firearms have been recovered.

In December, Crime Stoppers upped the maximum reward it will pay for anonymous tips that solve a murder case from a thousand dollars to $2500.

The department has also been experimenting with new technologies to help make operations more efficient. One of the more recent technologies being Shot Spotter.

“We’re moving into about year of using Shot Spotter Connect October 1 with reliable data. We’ll be able to tell in looking at our violent crime or gun crime and crime overall is it reducing? Is it having the effect we want it to? Is resource deployment working well Shots Spotter Connect?,” said Dan Skibin, Operations Division Chief for South Bend Police.

With all this, South Bend Police are also looking to raise the number of officers as that number has slightly decreased because of retirements and resignations.

