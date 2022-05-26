Advertisement

Ribbon cutting ceremony held for Faith Mission of Michiana

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - On Thursday, a ribbon cutting was held for the David L. Miller Memorial Village which houses its new program, Tiny Shelters.

David L. Miller, former Mayor of Elkhart, was the Board Chair of Faith Mission when he passed away a year ago and was an integral part of this new program.

The David L. Miller Memorial Village are 12 shelters that have a bed, chair, storage space, toilet, and sink.

A separate building has laundry and showers for all Tiny Shelter residents. It is located on the Faith Missions property at 801 Benham Ave. Elkhart.

“We’re excited about it because this gives us an opportunity to serve homeless clients that we haven’t been able to in the past, special needs situation,” said Ross Swihart, executive director of the Faith Mission of Elkhart. “We’re excited about it because we have been working on this concept and idea probably for 5-7 years, and so to see it come to fruition is really exciting.”

Faith Mission Tiny Shelter Housing is a renewable up to 90-day program for homeless individuals who may not be suitable for other Faith Mission emergency housing or program options, while not fitting structured program housing, can receive support while overcoming barriers to obtaining long-term goals.

Located at 801 Benham Ave., these are available upon availability and a first come basis.

There is a $100.00 per month program fee per unit to help cover utilities cost.

For more information about Faith Mission of Michiana, simply click here.

