Part 2 of bridge deck overlay project in South Bend starting next week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Bridge work will start on Eddy Street over Mishawaka Avenue and Lincoln Way in South Bend next week.

Crews will be working on part two of a bridge deck overlay starting Tuesday. The southbound lanes will be converted to two-way traffic while crews work on the northbound lanes.

The ramps from eastbound and westbound Lincoln Way/State Road 933 to northbound Eddy Street will be closed.

Sample Street, Beyer Avenue, and Mishawaka Avenue will be the detour.

Construction will continue through early September.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.