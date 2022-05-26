Advertisement

Part 2 of bridge deck overlay project in South Bend starting next week

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Bridge work will start on Eddy Street over Mishawaka Avenue and Lincoln Way in South Bend next week.

Crews will be working on part two of a bridge deck overlay starting Tuesday. The southbound lanes will be converted to two-way traffic while crews work on the northbound lanes.

The ramps from eastbound and westbound Lincoln Way/State Road 933 to northbound Eddy Street will be closed.

Sample Street, Beyer Avenue, and Mishawaka Avenue will be the detour.

Construction will continue through early September.

